Saudi King approves extension of curfew until further notice: SPA

FILE PHOTO: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends via video link a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2020. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved an extension of the kingdom’s curfew until further notice due to the rate at which the coronavirus is currently spreading, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

The Saudi king has previously ordered a curfew that took effect on March 23, from 7 pm to 6 am for 21 days, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported.

Last week Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.