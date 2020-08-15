Distance learning for first seven weeks of school term in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (Reuters) - Students in Saudi Arabian public schools will be educated via distance learning for the first seven weeks of the new school year, the country’s minister of education said on Saturday, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

During that time the situation for the remainder of the school year will be evaluated, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shaikh said in remarks carried on state-run al-Ekhbariya TV.

University and technical schools will be online for theory-based curriculums and in person for practical curriculums, he added.

Saudi Arabia has seen more than 297,000 cases of coronavirus.