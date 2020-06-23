Saudi minister says number of pilgrims limited to around 1,000

FILE PHOTO: Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba, as muslims pray during the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 19, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s haj minister said on Tuesday that the number of pilgrims attending haj this year would be limited to around 1,000 local citizens and residents, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Pilgrims coming from overseas will be barred this year and the ministry will apply a strict health criteria to choose pilgrims who may attend, including excluding those above 65 years old, Mohammed Benten said at a news conference.