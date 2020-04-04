Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighborhoods

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi authorities announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven neighborhoods of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, starting on Saturday, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said residents in those neighborhoods could only go out for grocery shopping and medical care, between 6 a.m (0300 GMT) and 3 p.m. Entering and exiting the neighborhoods will be restricted, it added.