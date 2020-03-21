Uber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies has suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice, a company statement said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in virtual lockdown and has suspended regular, accredited taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It has reported 344 cases of the virus.

“As per the measures announced by the Ministry of Interior, we are suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further notice”, an Uber spokesman told Reuters.

Uber’s ride-hailing services, which are carried out by individual drivers using their personal vehicles, have not been affected. Food delivery services are also unaffected.