Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine - state news agency

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.
The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.
Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis
