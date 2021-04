FILE PHOTO: Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement to perform the Umra pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Sunday, citing a government official.

Umra is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and it can be performed any other time of the year.