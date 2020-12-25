Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine -SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
(This story corrects o say crown prince received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not the first dose of vaccine administered in the country)
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.