FILE PHOTO: General view shows the empty garden of the King Fahd Library, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 19, 2020. Picture taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia recorded four new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing its death toll to eight, the health ministry spokesman told a news conference on Sunday.

The kingdom has also registered 96 new infections, taking its total to 1,299, the highest among the Gulf Arab states.