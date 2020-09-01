Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland said it would impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Greece starting on Thursday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high.

There has been a “significant rise” in cases of coronavirus being brought into Scotland, a devolved region of the United Kingdom, from people who have been to Greece, the Scottish government said on Tuesday.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the situation in many countries can change suddenly. Therefore, people should think very hard before committing to non-essential travel abroad,” said Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s justice minister.

Meanwhile, the Welsh government has said holidaymakers returning to Wales from the Greek island of Zante are to be asked to quarantine for 14 days and be offered COVID-19 tests.

Britain’s national government in London was expected to decide later this week whether to quarantine travellers returning from Greece, a decision that would apply to England.