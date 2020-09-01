Scotland bans household visits in Glasgow because of COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a ban on indoor household gatherings in Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, and two nearby areas on Tuesday following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Sturgeon said that from midnight (2300 GMT) the 800,000 residents living in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire should no longer host people from outside their households indoors.

She said the transmission of the virus was mainly happening inside people’s homes and the measures may be in place for two weeks. Schools, pubs and restaurants will continue to remain open.

“I know how unwelcome this news this evening will be for people who live in these areas,” Sturgeon told a news conference. “I know that because I am one of you, I live in Glasgow. So, these rules apply to me as they do to everyone else in these areas.”