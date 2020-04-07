U.S. SEC's Clayton says companies seeking bailouts must disclose plans, communicate with investors

FILE PHOTO: Chairman Jay Clayton participates in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting to propose changing its decades-old definition of an "accredited investor" in order to allow more Americans to buy shares in private companies, in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said on Tuesday said that companies in discussions about bailouts stemming from the fallout of the coronavirus should disclose where they stand to regulators.

“We’re in a very different environment. Companies are going to be talking about where they stand ... and their plans going forward is sensitive information. I encourage companies to disclose where they stand and limit speculation. ..as we move forward,” Chairman Jay Clayton said in an television interview with CNBC.