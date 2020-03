FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump of both charges in his Senate impeachment trial on apitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he wanted the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.”

The bill is expected to provide billions of dollars for the virus response. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on its version of the legislation as soon as Wednesday.