Serbia shuts borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia closed its borders on Tuesday for travelers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak to prevent spreading of the disease, the government said in a statement.

The temporary ban applies to people arriving “from Italy, certain provinces in China, South Korea, Iran and Switzerland”, it said. The government did not say when the ban would be lifted.

So far, four people in Serbia, including a Chinese national, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

