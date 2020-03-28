Security summit Shangri-La Dialogue canceled due to coronavirus

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia security summit Shangri-La Dialogue has been canceled, organizers IISS said, the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event, scheduled to be held in Singapore between June 5-7, has attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

“Given the dialogue draws participation from more than 40 countries, many of which have imposed such (travel) restrictions, the IISS has decided ... that the event will not take place this year,” the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies said in a statement on its website.