Singapore Airlines to cut capacity further as coronavirus weighs

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380 of Singapore airlines approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said it would cut capacity further as border controls are enforced across the world in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The airlines is set to operate only 50% of the capacity planned up to end of April, the company said in a statement.

“We have lost a large amount of our traffic in a

very short time,” said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong, adding that they expect the pace of this deterioration to accelerate.