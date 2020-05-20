Singapore to allow travellers to transit through airport from June 2

FILE PHOTO: A view of an empty Changi Airport Terminal 2 a day before its 18-month closure due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore, a regional travel and tourism hub, will gradually allow travellers to transit through its Changi Airport from June 2, the city-state’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

Currently, foreign passengers may only transit through Singapore if they are on repatriation flights arranged by their governments. In March, visitors were banned from entering or transiting through the city-state to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of Singapore’s strategy to gradually re-open air transport to meet the needs of our economy and our people, whilst ensuring sufficient safeguards for safe travel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

It said airlines should submit their proposals for transfer lanes, which will be evaluated taking into account aviation safety, public health considerations, as well as the health of passengers and air crew.

Changi Airport, among the world’s busiest last year, recorded 25,200 passenger movements in April, crashing 99.5% from the year ago.

Singapore is set to start easing its coronavirus curbs from June 2.