Singapore to ease banks' capital buffer rules to boost lending amid virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters - Singapore’s central bank announced further measures on Tuesday to boost bank lending, including relaxing capital buffer and liquidity requirements for lenders, to help mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement it is encouraging banks to “utilise their capital buffers as appropriate to support their lending activities.

“Our banks have sufficient capital to see them through the current economic slump while continuing to supply credit to the economy to support businesses and individuals,” it said.

Singapore’s three main lenders, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) and United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI) had forecast muted earnings growth for 2020 even before the virus outbreak.

The city-state is bracing for its worst recession ever as the pandemic severely disrupts domestic and global activity. Moody’s downgraded the outlook for its banking sector to “negative” from “stable” last week, citing risks of rising bad loans and deteriorating profitability.

The MAS said it will allow banks to “recognise as capital more of their regulatory loss allowance reserves. This will help to enhance banks’ capacity to lend.”

It said banks may also utilise their liquidity buffers as necessary to meet liquidity demands.

The move follows western regulators and those in Asia including in Hong Kong, allowing banks to dip into their capital reserves to boost lending.