Singapore to shut bars, limit gatherings to counter coronavirus spread

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will close bars and entertainment venues including discos and cinemas among new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The regulations - including limits on gatherings outside work and school to 10 persons or fewer - will take effect from 11:59 p.m. local time on March 26, and will be in place at least until April 30, the ministry added.

Singapore confirmed 49 new cases of the infection on Tuesday, taking its tally to 558. The country reported its first two fatalities from the virus on Saturday.

Singapore will allow malls, museums and restaurants to stay open - but with additional precautions such as reduced operating capacity.