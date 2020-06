FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a face mask at a shop in Little India district, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the smallest daily increase in more than two months.

The city state’s tally of infections stands at 40,969.