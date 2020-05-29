World News
May 29, 2020 / 2:51 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Singapore-China to open essential travel corridor in early June

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and China plan to reopen essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries early next month, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The so-called “Fast Lane arrangement” will be first applied between the Southeast Asian city-state and six Chinese provinces and municipalities - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang - before being gradually expanded.

“Both sides agreed to explore the increase of air links between the two countries for the Fast Lane,” the statement said, adding that COVID-19 prevention and control measures would be in place.

Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below