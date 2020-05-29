Singapore-China to open essential travel corridor in early June

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and China plan to reopen essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries early next month, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The so-called “Fast Lane arrangement” will be first applied between the Southeast Asian city-state and six Chinese provinces and municipalities - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang - before being gradually expanded.

“Both sides agreed to explore the increase of air links between the two countries for the Fast Lane,” the statement said, adding that COVID-19 prevention and control measures would be in place.