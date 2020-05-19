Three quarters of Singapore economy will resume operations from June 2: government

A woman wearing a protective face masks crosses a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will see three-quarters of its economy resume normal operations when curbs to fight the coronavirus are eased from June 2, although the relaxing of measures will likely see a rise in daily cases, its government said on Tuesday.

A third of the workforce will resume on-site operations in sectors that include manufacturing, production, finance, insurance and wholesale trade, and the remainder will work from home, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told a news conference.

Some schools in the city-state will reopen as part of a phased resumption of most activities, but there will likely be a daily rise in coronavirus cases overall, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at the same briefing. Singapore reported 451 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to nearly 28,800.