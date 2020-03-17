Singapore PM says food supply, cargo to continue from Malaysia despite travel curbs

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during his cabinet announcement in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister said on Tuesday that Malaysia’s leader had assured him that goods and cargo, including food supplies, would continue to flow between the two nations despite travel restrictions issued by Malaysia.

However, the restrictions would apply to workers commuting daily between the two countries, Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that the country would shut its borders, restrict internal movement, close schools, universities and most businesses after its tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 553, the highest in Southeast Asia.