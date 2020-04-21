Singapore PM to update country on coronavirus measures

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a screen showing a telecast of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the central business district in Singapore, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister will address the country at 1700 local time (0900 GMT) to provide an update on the battle against the COVID-19 disease.

“I will be giving an update on where we are now and what we need to do next...” Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Singapore, which is under a partial lockdown, has confirmed a total 9,125 cases of the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.