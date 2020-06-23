Singapore prime minister to address nation on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister will address the nation on Tuesday as it emerges from weeks of lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and as speculation mounts about a looming general election.

Lee Hsien Loong is set to speak at 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT), he said in a Facebook post.

Singapore last week lifted most of its curbs on socialising, shopping and dining after more than two months of coronavirus lockdown.