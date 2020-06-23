Singapore prime minister to address nation on Tuesday

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s prime minister will address the nation on Tuesday as it emerges from weeks of lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and as speculation mounts about a looming general election.
Lee Hsien Loong is set to speak at 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT), he said in a Facebook post.
Singapore last week lifted most of its curbs on socialising, shopping and dining after more than two months of coronavirus lockdown.
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens