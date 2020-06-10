Singapore biotech firm Tychan to start human trials for COVID-19 treatment next week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean biotechnology firm, Tychan, will begin human clinical trials next week for a potential monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the trial will be conducted on healthy volunteers to determine the safety and tolerability of TY027, a monoclonal antibody or immune system protein that specifically targets the virus that causes COVID-19.

Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.