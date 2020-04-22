Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Ambulances leave the Punggol S11 migrant workers' dormitory during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Singapore April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.

The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state’s infections.

Singapore authorities on Tuesday extended a partial lockdown until June 1.