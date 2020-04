A woman leaves a tent used as a thermal scanning station, while buying groceries, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said it had preliminarily confirmed 1,037 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the Southeast Asian city-state’s total infections to 11,178.

The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under government-ordered quarantine due to mass outbreaks.