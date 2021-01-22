Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Singapore expecting shipment delays of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is pictured at Gleneagles hospital's vaccination exercise for healthcare workers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting shipment delays of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to upgrades in Pfizer’s manufacturing plant, its health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the city-state had so far administered first doses of the vaccine to more than 60,000 people and would monitor supplies closely to ensure all Singaporeans and long-term residents are inoculated by the third quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

