Singapore records 897 new coronavirus infections

People have their identity cards checked ahead of buying groceries amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore registered 897 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 12,075.

The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under government-ordered quarantine due to mass outbreaks.

The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, behind only China, India and Japan.