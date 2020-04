Patients recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are transferred from a hospital to a ballroom at the Singapore Expo, which was converted into community isolation facility, in Singapore, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 198 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,108.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its seventh death from the disease.