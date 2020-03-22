Singapore reports 23 new cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 455

FILE PHOTO: Commuters wait for a transport to leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, mainly imported and taking the city state’s tally of the infection to 455, according to a health ministry statement.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities said they will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter Singapore, a move aimed at trying to contain the spread of the virus and conserve resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.