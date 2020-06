FILE PHOTO: People cross a street during morning peak hour commute amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Friday confirmed another 261 coronavirus cases, the city-state’s smallest increase in nearly two months, taking its tally to 37,183.

The lower number of cases was partly due to the fact that fewer swab-tests were conducted, the health ministry said.