Poeple walk in an almost empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 879.

Nine of the 35 cases were imported while the others were locally transmitted.

The Southeast Asian city-state suffered its thirdcoronavirus-related death on Sunday.