April 15, 2020

Singapore reports 447 new cases in biggest daily jump, total 3,699

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers from Bangladesh and India are pictured inside a vehicle, before tighter measures are implemented to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Little India, in Singapore, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 447 new coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump, to bring the total number of cases in the city-state to 3,699.

404 of the new cases were linked to migrant workers’ dormitories.

While Singapore won global plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus, the disease has spread rapidly within its large migrant worker community, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in the city state’s containment efforts.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku

