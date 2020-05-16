World News
May 16, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers prepare to perform a nose swab on a migrant worker at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state’s total to 27,356 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

Singapore also reported one more death, bringing the virus-related death toll in the island nation to 22 .

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Alexandra Hudson

