Singapore reports 728 new virus cases in biggest daily jump, total 4,427

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 728 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, a new daily record, taking the total in the city-state to 4,427.

It said 654 of the new cases were linked to migrant workers’ dormitories. The latest count of new infections was much higher than the previous record of 447 reported on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the toll at 10.

Authorities have managed to mitigate the spread of the virus and the COVID-19 respiratory disease it causes among Singapore’s citizens by rigorous contact tracing and surveillance, earning praise from the World Health Organization.

But the disease is spreading rapidly within the large migrant worker community, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in containment efforts.