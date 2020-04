Migrant workers ride back to their dormitories after work, during the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Singapore April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 728 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the tally to 4,427 in the city-state.

It said 654 of the new cases were linked to migrant workers’ dormitories. The latest count of new infections was much higher than the previous daily record of 447 reported on Wednesday.