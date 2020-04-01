Singapore reports 74 new coronavirus cases, biggest intraday jump

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 74 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday in its biggest intraday jump, bringing the total tally to 1,000.

Twenty of the new cases were imported while 54 were locally transmitted, its health ministry said in a statement.

Ten of the locally transmitted cases are linked to a previous case in an old people’s home.

Five more cases were discharged on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the city-state to 245, the health ministry said.