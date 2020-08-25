Singapore reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases in five months

FILE PHOTO: Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily count in more than five months.

The city-state, which saw its COVID-19 cases jump sharply after mass outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories earlier in the year, has recently seen steady declines as those dormitories have been cleared of the coronavirus.

Facing its deepest ever recession, exacerbated by a two-month virus lockdown, the Southeast Asian island nation has said it will start to tentatively reopen its borders from next month to try and stimulate its tourism and trade dependent economy.