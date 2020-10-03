Singapore reports single digit COVID-19 cases for first time since March

FILE PHOTO: Office workers wearing protective face masks walk in Singapore's central business district, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported on Saturday new coronavirus cases in the single digits for the first time since March.

The city-state, which has seen cases fall sharply in recent months as it has brought outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories under control, said it had discovered just six new cases.

Of those six, four were classed as imported cases - travellers who had been ordered to stay home on arrival into the Southeast Asian island nation.