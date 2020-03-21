Singapore reports two deaths from coronavirus, first fatalities in country

Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday , marking the city-state’s first fatalities from the infection.

The patients who died were a 75-year-old Singaporean woman

​and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, the health ministry said in a statement.

Singapore, widely praised for its fastidious onslaught against the virus, has confirmed 385 cases of the infection and had so far managed to avoid any fatalities since the outbreak began in the city-state in late January.