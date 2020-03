Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will unveil new support measures for workers, businesses and households in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 26, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The new measures come just weeks after the city-state - which has banned all travelers to try and combat the pandemic - unveiled multi-billion dollar virus-fighting schemes in its annual budget.