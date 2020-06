People wearing face masks cross a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore confirmed 408 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its health ministry said, bringing the city-state’s tally to 35,292.

All the fresh cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement.

The city-state reported one new death, resulting from COVID-19 complications, taking the total deaths to 24.