Health News
May 21, 2020 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore's health ministry confirms 448 more coronavirus cases

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A migrant worker looks on from a swab isolation facility as he waits for his test results at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Thursday it confirmed another 448 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally of infections to 29,812.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra

