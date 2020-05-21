Singapore's health ministry confirms 448 more coronavirus cases
FILE PHOTO: A migrant worker looks on from a swab isolation facility as he waits for his test results at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Thursday it confirmed another 448 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally of infections to 29,812.
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra