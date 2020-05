FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers wait to be transported to a medical facility from their dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Monday it confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,822.

The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, were partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as one of its laboratories was recalibrating apparatus after 33 false positives were identified.