Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers wait to be transported to a medical facility from their dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Monday confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,822.

The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, were partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as one of its laboratories was recalibrating apparatus after 33 false positives were identified.

Singapore also reported one more death, bringing the virus-related death toll in the island nation to 21.

Among the new cases, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 481 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state.