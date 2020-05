FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks into a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Singapore has confirmed 518 more coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,884.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the ministry said in a statement.